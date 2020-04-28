Shriya Pilgaonkar Is Sublime but Sultry in This Facetime Photoshoot!

Shriya Pilgaonkar Facetime Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shriya Pilgaonkar! The girl who debuted in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film of 2016, Fan endeared us with the role of Sweety in the Amazon Prime Video crime thriller of a web-series, Mirzapur in 2018. She dons the varied caps of being an actress, director, producer, and a stage performer. With a legacy to boot, this lovely doe-eyed daughter of actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar turned 31 over the weekend. A trained Kathak dancer, Shriya is well versed in Japanese and has undergone training to be a professional swimmer as a child. Spending the quarantine days with her parents, working out, playing with her dog, Shriya has us glued to her social media shenanigans. On the fashion front, Shriya has mastered the subtle art of blending trends with comfort. She has a proclivity to imbibe homegrown labels and flaunts some stunning creations from Indian designers. She is equally at ease in western ensembles as she is in ethnic ones. Taking to the much seen Facetime photoshoot series, Shriya dazed us with her simplicity with a dash of sultriness.

Shot by Gorkey, here is a closer look at Shriya's photoshoot! Happy Birthday, Shriya Pilgaonkar! Moody Floaty and Sublime Femininity Define Your Delightful Fashion Arsenal!

Shriya Pilgaonkar - Quarantine Photoshoot

It was an oversized white dress with a V-neck, a dainty necklace and subtle glam with messy wavy hair completing her look. House Arrest Movie Review: Ali Fazal-Shriya Pilgaonkar's Romcom Makes Netflix's Drive Look Like Citizen Kane.

On the professional front, Shriya was seen in Beecham House, a British historical drama television series set in 1795, co-created, directed and produced by Gurinder Chadha. She will be seen in Kaadan, an upcoming Tamil-language drama film directed by Prabhu Solomon featuring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles..The film was also simultaneously shot in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi and Telugu as Aranya each with slightly differing cast members