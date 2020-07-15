Veteran actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar's daughter Shriya is an actor and a millennial influencer! For the Sociology graduate, a trained Kathak dancer and a professional swimming champion, who struck gold on the OTT platform with Amazon Prime's Mirzapur, Shriya has a sound fashion game to boot in addition to those acting chops. Not a trend hound, Shriya's easy style and a penchant to spruce up as the mood may demand has us glued to her social media shenanigans. A throwback vibe, shot by photographer Bharat Rawail had Shriya posing for a terrace photoshoot, dressed in chic casuals. A denim-bralette style with a dash of pink and a nonchalance in tow is the highlight of the photoshoot. A stylist's delight, Shriya has resorted to enlisting the precisions of quite a few sought after stylists. Shriya has acquired a knack to blend contemporary with classics and we often see her give the much-deserving affordable and chic homegrown labels a worthy spin. Shriya Pilgaonkar Is Sublime but Sultry in This Facetime Photoshoot!

Here's a closer look at her style.

Shriya Pilgaonkar - Casual Chic

A cool, easy look featuring white bralette, high waist blue denim, a pink-blue colour-blocked bomber jacket and grey sneakers was teamed with wavy hair and natural glam. The Gone Game: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Arjun Mathur, Shweta Tripathi to Star in a Thriller Series Shot in Lockdown

Shriya Pilgaonkar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Shriya was seen in Beecham House, a British historical drama television series set in 1795, co-created, directed and produced by Gurinder Chadha. She will be seen in Kaadan, an upcoming Tamil-language drama film directed by Prabhu Solomon featuring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles..The film was also simultaneously shot in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi and Telugu as Aranya each with slightly differing cast members.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).