Shriya Pilgaonkar! Our #GirlCrush is at it again! Doing what she does the best - be a style cynosure and slay, Shriya's latest photoshoot is monochrome chic and tastefully shot. The girl who debuted in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film of 2016, Fan and endeared us with the role of Sweety in the Amazon Prime Video crime thriller web-series, Mirzapur in 2018. Versatile that she is, donning varied caps of being an actress, director, producer, and a stage performer coupled with a legacy to boot, this lovely doe-eyed daughter of actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar is also a trained Kathak dancer. On the fashion front, she has a proclivity to imbibe homegrown labels and flaunts some stunning creations from Indian designers. Equally at ease in western ensembles, as she is in ethnic ones, this photoshoot series was styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, shot by Abhishek Joshi. Shriya dazed us with her simplicity with a dash of sultriness. Shriya Pilgaonkar Is Wooing Us With Her Ruby Woo Cold Shoulder Cut Dress!

Here's a closer look at her photoshoot.

Shriya Pilgaonkar - Monochrome Photoshoot

A white bustier by Ozeqo was teamed up with white striped pants from Mellow Drama worth Rs.4,400. Textured wavy hair, subtle nude glam completed her look. Shriya Pilgaonkar Is Sublime but Sultry in This Facetime Photoshoot!

Shriya Pilgaonkar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Shriya was seen in Beecham House, a British historical drama television series set in 1795, co-created, directed and produced by Gurinder Chadha. She will be seen in Kaadan, an upcoming Tamil-language drama film directed by Prabhu Solomon featuring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles. The film was also simultaneously shot in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi and Telugu as Aranya each with slightly differing cast members.

