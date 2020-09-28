She struck gold on the OTT platform with Amazon Prime's Mirzapur. Dabbling into a multitude of platforms – films, plays and web-series, Shriya, daughter of veteran actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar is also a millennial influencer! A Sociology graduate, a trained Kathak dancer and a professional swimming champion, Shriya has a sound fashion game to boot in addition to those acting chops. Her easy and moody styles are why she is a stylist's delight, having enlisted the precisions of quite a few fashion stylist. She blends contemporary with classics and along with it, she gives much-deserving affordable and chic homegrown labels a worthy spin. A recent style of hers featuring a printed dress by Jodi Life was aptly complimented with a befitting glam game.

Tapping on to the brilliant red hue with her sustainable chic vibe, Shriya showed us yet again, why bold styles are really her thing and a highlight of her sassy fashion arsenal. Here's a closer look at her brilliant red style. Shriya Pilgaonkar Is Having a Kaftan All Day Everyday Moment!

Shriya Pilgaonkar – Rapturous In Red

A hand block crane printed dress from Jodi Life worth Rs.5340 featured a cold shoulder cut, high neck, pintucks on the sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline. White strappy sandals, wavy hair and bold red lips sealed the deal. Shriya Pilgaonkar Is Sublime but Sultry in This Facetime Photoshoot!

Shriya Pilgaonkar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Shriya was seen in Beecham House, a British historical drama television series set in 1795, co-created, directed and produced by Gurinder Chadha. She will be seen in Kaadan, an upcoming Tamil-language drama film directed by Prabhu Solomon featuring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles..The film was also simultaneously shot in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi and Telugu as Aranya each with slightly differing cast members.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2020 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).