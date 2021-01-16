Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood's true blue fashionista is back to winning our hearts with her styling attempts. The actress who's currently in London with her hubby dearest took to her social media account to pose pictures in her newest fashion outing and needless to say, she dazzled in her choice. Being fashionably inclined, Sonam's fashion wardrobe is a dream come true for all the couture enthusiast and her recent addition has probably given us a new high. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is All About High Fashion With Timeless Elegance and a Modern Twist In Qatar!

Sonam wore a golden Stephane Rolland robe dress for her newest outing and nailed it like never before. With a bejewelled collar and plunging neckline, the outfit had all the necessary oomph elements and Sonam definitely enhanced it further. Sonam accessorised her look with a pair of delicate earrings to go with. Smoky eyes, bright red lips, highlighted cheeks and messy bun completed her look further. A clear winner from our end, Sonam scored an amazing rating on our fashion meter. Sonam Kapoor's Recent Fashion Outing is Bawsy, Sassy and All things Classy (View Pics).

Sonam Kapoor in Stephane Rolland

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam's favourite stylist, her sister, Rhea Kapoor couldn't style her for this occasion and hence ace stylist, Mohit Rai was asked to rope in. The man and his team did a commendable job in putting across a look that was able to make her shine the brightest. Kudos to the entire team and to Sonam of course, for making it a worthy look.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2021 09:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).