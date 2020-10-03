Sonam Kapoor's back and after so many days! Her couture experiences have always been delightful and she does fashion like no one else. She's someone who's obsessed about the idea of dressing up and her appearances are quite a head-turner. Sonam's choices are atypical and her styling attempts, though bizarre at times look heavenly if nothing else. She's not a name but an emotion that we can relate to. For someone who introduced us to the term called 'fashionista', she's also an epitome of grace and elegance personified. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is All About High Fashion With Timeless Elegance and a Modern Twist In Qatar!

Sonam's recent London escapade saw her dish out some amazing styling lessons in an all monochrome outfit. She paired her white Red Valentino top with black pants from the same label. She then added an extra dose of glamour by picking a black and white striped coat from the house of Mariam Al Sibai. The Khoobsurat actress then accessorised her glamorous look of the day with Gabriela Hearst handbag and black pumps by Manolo Blahnik. It was a couture fest overall and we are smitten by how smartly she put these designs together.

Check Out Sonam Kapoor's New Fashion Outing

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam kept her makeup minimal to complement her monochrome attire for the night. With highlighted cheeks, smoky eyes, nude lips and hair tied in a neat bun, she allowed her outfit to do all the talking. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Sonam Kapoor - Who Looked More Stunning in her Black Corset Dress?

If there's a term called setting fashion goals, we know Sonam would have mastered that. She loves being trendy but more than that, she loves being fashionable and is game for anything that's chic, charming and stylish enough. She loves slaying all day, every day and we hope she never stops.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).