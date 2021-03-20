They say spring is nature's way of saying, 'Let's Party'. With the onset of the spring this year, it's time we upgrade our fashion wardrobes by ditching all the dull and dark colours of winters and picking something that's colourful instead. While the winter season is all about layering with a dark and solid colour range, spring is all about losing yourself amidst the beauty of nature. Its colour palette includes all the bright and pretty shades that have an instant ability to uplift your mood. Smile, It’s Spring 2021! Warm and Fuzzy, Here Are Funny Spring Memes and Jokes to Welcome the New Season With Cheer.

What colours come to your mind when we say spring? All the yellows, oranges, reds, pinks and pastel blues, right? It's the season of pastel colours and we suggest you make the most of it. Pick all those flowy dresses in different colours and ensure you have a blast while the season lasts. Spring can also include lots of prints in your wardrobe. You can opt for florals, ginghams and abstract if it suits your taste. Still confused about what right colours to wear this spring season? Well, let our Bollywood beauties lend you a helping hand.

From Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra to Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor, B-town is filled with beauties who have mastered the art of spring dressing. Check out their pictures that will give you the perfect idea. Spring Season 2021 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Welcomes the New Season in Northern Hemisphere With A Lovely Animation Celebrating Vernal Equinox!

Warm Hues of Orange are Perfect For Spring

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yellow is a Quintessential Spring Colour

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Shade That's Lighter than Sky Blue Can Find a Place In Your Spring Wardrobe

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lavender is Another Crucial Colour for Your Spring Wardrobe

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pink and Hot Pink Fall in This Category As Well

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pink Itself is a Spring Colour!

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Those Who Like Blue, You Can Opt For its Tints and Tones Like Turquoise Blue or Teal

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After a gloomy and dull winter, spring is the season to cheer up and feel warm and happy. No wonder its colour palette denotes the same emotions. While we are already busy revamping our closet for this new season, we hope you are busy celebrating it already. Happy Spring!

