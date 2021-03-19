Happy Spring 2021! The new season is here in the Northern Hemisphere, and to honour that, like every year, search engine giant Google has come up with a new doodle. Spring equinox in March marks the beginning of the spring season. Although the warm weather may not be immediately felt, the new season sure brings many hopes and happiness amid the ongoing unprecedented time. The Google Doodle for March 20 represents a cute Hedgehog, walking on its way to the new season, celebrating vernal equinox. Only instead of its usual brown- and white-colored spines, the body of the little spiny mammal is covered with colourful flowers, with honey bees, buzzing around it!

The search engine giant never fails to recognise important days and events observed worldwide. Be it a festival, or a renowned personality’s birth anniversary or the arrival of a new season like spring, the Google doodle beautifully captures the emotions attached to these holidays and important events.

Spring equinox is an astronomical event, and it occurs when the tilt of the Earth’s axis is neither inclined away from nor towards the Sun. This leads to an almost equal duration of the day and night on equinox day. The Spring 2021 google doodle is a beautiful display of what people in the northern hemisphere are expecting from months now—warm days. Google is spelled adorably with flowers and bees, and a cute little hedgehog, walking happily towards warmer days. The GIF-like doodle could not have been any cuter!

The Spring equinox is celebrated as a festival of awakening and rebirth. It is finally the time to bid farewell to the dark months and move into the warmth of the light. We hope the warmer days bring in lots of joy and happiness to you and your family. Happy Spring!

