Sriti Jha made her debut on TV with Disney India's Dhoom Machaao Dhoom (2007). However, she rose to fame by playing Pragya in Zee TV’s hit daily soap, Kumkum Bhagya (2014). Since then she has been ruling hearts of her fans. Having said that, apart from giving 100 percent to work, she also loves to stay fit and stylish. Her Instagram serves as a medium where one can actually see Sriti unfiltered. She’s no Pragya there and that’s the best part about it. Having said that, the gorgeous actress celebrates her birthday today (Feb 26) and what a better day to bring to your notice that even Jha is quite a champ in the style department. Kumkum Bhagya Actress Sriti Jha Recites a Beautiful Poem On 'I Am Asexual' at Spoken Fest Mumbai 2020 (Watch Video).

She might play the role of a mother on her serial, but in real life, she looks nothing less than a youngster. A scroll through her Instagram and there are many alluring pics of Sriti that are simply stylish. Be it a little black dress or something red carpet-y, the TV star is quite a diva. So, without further ado, let’s get started. Zee Rishtey Awards 2020: Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Reem Shaikh, Shraddha Arya and Others Look Fashionably Fabulous on the Red Carpet (View Pics).

The Stunning White Dress!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti)

Gorgeous In An Glittery Dress With Sweetheart Neckline!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti)

Sexy and How!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti)

Pretty In A Skirt!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti)

LBD Can Never Go Wrong!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti)

Sriti As Pragya... Beautiful!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti)

Glamorous She!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti)

That’s it, guys! These are some of the fashionable gems from the actress’ IG. We love how she defines what a modern woman should look like. Recently, she was in the news, after her old video from Spoken Fest in Mumbai (2020) went viral where she had recited a poem about being asexual. HBD, you braveheart soul, Sriti Jha. Stay tuned.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2021 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).