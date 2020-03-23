Kumkum Bhagya Actress Sriti Jha Recites a Beautiful Poem On 'I Am Asexual' at Spoken Fest Mumbai 2020 (Watch Video)

Sriti Jha (Photo Credits: YouTube)

It's funny how most of the fans just take a TV actor for that they are on screen and not what they might be as a person. Something similar happened with TV actress Sriti Jha, who rose to fame with her much-loved character named 'Pragya.' It was only after her poem about being a lesbian at Spoken Fest went viral, everyone learned about her philosophical and poetic side. Now yet again, the talented star came up with a new poem for the same stage where she proudly says, 'I am asexual' at Spoken Fest Mumbai 2020.

The acres has always been straight forward about her thoughts through her poetic phrases. This time she recited a poem about being asexual. In her poetry, she narrates her experiences of falling in love and her thoughts on sex. She explained the side of those who are asexual and humbly urged to not try to change them or 'fix' them for they are as complete as everyone else. The audience was visibly happy with her recital. Check out the video below.

Watch Sriti Jha's Poem

It is endearing when actors go beyond their said-profession through their hobbies. Sriti is has a degree in English Literature and has immense love for the well-written pieces. On the other hand, Spoken Fest is like a second home for all the young poets and storytellers who aspire to put forward their thoughts.The actress and the platform had to match perfectly! Well, this was one wonderful poem by Sriti and laud-worthy too!