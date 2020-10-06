Sunny Singh may have made his film debut with a brief role in Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji (2011), following it with a role in Akaash Vani (2013) but he rose to fame with the commercially successful buddy film Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) following it with the comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). For someone who doesn't believe being in the limelight but enjoying the love of his fans, Sunny Singh is secure and happy with his pace of cinematic tidings. On the fashion front, Sunny has nailed the casual dress code, expressing a true sense of personal style with varied fashion stylists. A minimalist lover, Sunny prefers to layer his casual sleek styles with a slick jacket game in tow. Men's casual wear is an avenue that allows comfort to be blended with functionality and vogues. Sunny Singh turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of his casual but dressy style moments.

Sunny's casual wear arsenal comprises a set of basics, modern staples and classic essentials. Here's a closer look. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Will Have a Sequel and Pyaar Ka Punchnama Will Have Part 3, Confirms Sunny Singh.

A white tee with camo cargo pants and black combat boots were teamed up with a necklace and a well done rugged vanity.

Sunny Singh Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A black sweatshirt was teamed up with camo cargo pants, sneakers and rugged glam.

Sunny layered his all-black look of a tee, cargo pants with an oversized jacket. Sneakers and gelled back hair completed his look.

A sporty hoodie by Adidas teamed up with a pair of cargos and white kicks.

A black Moschino tee, jacket and cargo pants were teamed up with kicks. Gelled back hair and a three-day stubble completed her look.

A printed tee was teamed up with denim and red kicks for the promotions of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

A printed tee was layered with a jacket and denim. Gelled back hair and a moustache with beard completed his look. Sunny Singh In Self Insolation: WWE And Action Movies Keep Me Occupied!

Showing us just how casual wear is relaxed, yet laid back with comfort and individuality, Sunny Singh delights! Here's wishing him a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

