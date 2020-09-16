Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna is on a roll. TV's most popular face, she rose to fame post her stint in Ishqbaaz and has been ruling our hearts ever since. Despite having a jam-packed schedule, Surbhi manages to take some time out for her beloved social media followers and keep them occupied with her one too many uploaded. The actress has a huge fandom who if given a chance will never stop gushing about their favourite beauty. Surbhi's new Instagram upload sees her flaunting her toned legs and boy, does she look hot?! Is Pink the New Black? Surbhi Chandna, Erica Fernandes, Surbhi Jyoti – These Celebs Can’t Seem to Get Enough of the Bold Hue (View Pics).

Surbhi's white hot pants and green checkered top perfectly accentuate her svelte figure. The actress further makers her pictures look tempting with those sensuous expressions and that million-dollar smile of hers. Though she could have avoided her yellow pumps and picked a matching lime green instead, we are willing to ignore her faux pas for the rest of her #ootd is simply stunning and charming. Surbhi's new set of pictures have definitely made our gloomy Wednesday look so happening suddenly. 4 Years of Ishqbaaaz: Nakuul Mehta Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh and Other Cast Members Reminisce Time Spent On The Show (View Posts).

Check Out Surbhi Chandna's New Clicks

Surbhi Chandna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After her long stint in Ishqbaaz and later a brief one with Sanjivani, Surbhi is back with fan favourite show, Naagin. Surbhi's new attempt in a supernatural genre has been well appreciated by her fans and we look forward to what's lying in stores for us next. Till then, let's keep admiring this new batch of clicks.

