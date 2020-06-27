If there was a show on Indian television that was very much loved not just for its dhamakedaar storytelling but also it's larger than life presentation and its impeccable styling of actors, it was Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz. The story of three brothers and their 'atoot rishta' was one of the most popular shows on television and made all of its lead actors - Nakuul Mehta, Kunal Jaisingh, Leenesh Mattoo, Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastava overnight sensations. Ishqbaaz – Pyaar Ki Ek Dhinchak: Nakuul Mehta and Niti Taylor’s Show Airs Its Last Episode, Fans Trend #ShivikaKaIshqbaaaz.

June 27, was the day that Ishqbaaz aired its first episode and on the eve of the show ringing in its 4th year anniversary, its cast and crew reminisced their good ol' days. Ishqbaaaz 2, Qubool Hai 2, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 4 In The Making? Here's What Gul Khan Has To Say About Her Shows Returning To Television!.

Check Out Their Posts Below:

Nakuul Mehta:

Karishma Jain:

Shrenu Parikh:

Mansi Srivastava:

Leenesh Mattoo:

Surbhi Chandna:

Ishqbaaz went on air on June 27, 2016 and it went on for three years and received much adulation from fans. The show aired its final episode on March 15, 2019.

