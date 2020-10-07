Surbhi Chandna's busy shooting for Naagin 5. While her co-star, Sharad Malhotra is under home quarantine for testing positive for COVID-19, Surbhi, is back to her sets shooting for her scenes. And you know what that means, right? It means having an opportunity to drool over her multiple clicks from the show's sets. Surbhi aka Bani from Naagin 5 looks resplendent in all her charming six yards and we are mesmerised after seeing all her new outings. Surbhi Chandna in Naagin 5 or Shraddha Arya in Kundali Bhagya, Whose Newlywed Look Stole Your Heart? View Pics of Bani and Preeta to Decide!

Surbhi's new pictures are all about her getting decked up in a stunning black embellished saree with a striped blouse. Keeping her curls intact, Surbhi further paired her look with brown lips, highlighted cheeks, well-defined brows and earrings to go with. Overall, a very simple but regale look to go with her headstrong character. Surbhi Chandna's new outing goes on to prove why she deserves every bit of our attention and why waiting for them make so much sense. Green and Gorgeous: Surbhi Chandna Looks Like An Eid Ka Chand In This Outfit Gifted By Her Fans (View Post).

Surbhi Chandna in Naagin 5 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There are reports if Dheeraj Dhoopar will replace Sharad Malhotra for a few episodes of Naagin 5 as the latter continues with his coronavirus treatment. While we loved Surbhi and Sharad's on-screen pairing and their chemistry is palpable, we are patiently waiting for the actor to make his return. Till then, let's keep hoping for her to bless our Instagram feeds with more such stunning clicks.

