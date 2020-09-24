Dressing up as a newlywed bride in India can be quite challenging. But actresses Surbhi Chandna and Shraddha Arya are making it look like a cakewalk. No, these gorgeous women are married in real life but portraying the roles of newlywed brides in their respective serials. Shraddha has been ruling the hearts of janta as Dr Preeta in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya for years, while Surbhi has set the record straight as the new Naagin girl. She plays the role of Bani, an icchadhari naagin in Naagin 5. While the two serials are of different genres, the current plot showcases their protagonists as newly-marrieds, and this has got Surbhi and Shraddha discovering their fashionable side and putting their best fashion foot forward.

Starting with Surbhi as Bani from Naagin 5, the 31-year-old is shown to have gotten married to Veer Singhania played by Sharad Malhotra. The ardent followers of the supernatural thriller show would know that Bani and Veer are reincarnations of Naageshwari/Aadinaagin and Cheel and sworn enemies. However, as the ‘fate’ (read: scriptwriters) would have it, they are now married to each other. Despite immensely hating Veer, Bani makes sure to look her best for her husband.

Surbhi has shared several ‘Bani bani Bahu’ (translated as ‘Bani turns Bahu’) looks on her official Instagram page. It includes everything from salwar suit to lehengas to sarees. We will look at a few of her saree looks as a newlywed. The Ishqbaaz star is often seen wearing colourful sheer sarees with striking blouse patterns such as full-sleeved, bralettes and more. You can check out Surbhi Chandna’s Naagin 5 complete lookbook here.

Surbhi Chandna as Naagin 5's 5 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Surbhi Chandna as Naagin 5's 5 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Surbhi Chandna as Naagin 5's 5 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is time to shift our focus to Dr Preeta Arora. After years of nok-jhok, never-ending sexual tensions and confusion, Preeta is finally married to Karan. Now, Karan absolutely hates Preeta but marries her out of spite as he believes she is responsible for all the troubles his family has faced in their lives. As for our Preeta, she is in this marriage trying to clear the misunderstandings and win him over. Yes, plot wahi, serials nayi, nayi. However, let us not digress, because this post is not about plots but about Preeta’s beautiful saree looks that every newlywed in India can get inspired from.

We picked two of Preeta’s looks shared by the actress on her official Instagram account. While the first one is a stunning red saree look, the other one has her dressed royally in a regal cream saree with heavy embroidery. Both the sarees are styled differently and for a reason. Check those two looks out.

Shraddha Arya as Preeta from Kundali Bhagya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Arya as Preeta from Kundali Bhagya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

You may or may not be a massive fan of either of the two serials, but these actresses are killing it with their fashionable statements. So, even if you do not care whether cheel killed naagin or Preeta failed to convince her husband of her innocence, you can totally follow Naagin 5 and Kundali Bhagya to check out the style files of Surbhi and Shraddha. And we say, it is not a bad deal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 11:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).