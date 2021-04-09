Actress Taapsee Pannu shared a picture post on Friday morning to wittily underline who wears the pants in her house. Taapsee posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a black three-piece suit teamed with a white shirt. Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Welcomes Summer As She Shares Photo From the Sets of Her Upcoming Film.

"When they say ‘who wears pants in the house....'," she captioned the photograph. The actress is currently busy shooting for Shabaash Mithu, based on the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj. Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Trains for Mithali Raj Biopic in Open Ground as Gyms Get Shut In COVID-19 Lockdown, Says ‘No Excuses’.

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

She also has Looop Lapeta, Haseen Dilruba and Rashmi Rocket coming up.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2021 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).