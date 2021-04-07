Taapsee Pannu won't let lockdown play spoilsport when it comes to her training regime. On Wednesday, the actress posted to say that she is now using an open ground for workout instead of the gym. Taapsee posted two pictures on Instagram, where she is seen flaunting a muscular back, dressed in a pink racerback vest. Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Starts Shooting for the Sports-Drama, Shares Day 1 Picture From the Sets.

"Training during lockdowna. When open ground replaces gym. No excuses :) #ShabaashMithu," Taapsee wrote alongside the image. The actress is currently busy shooting for "Shabaash Mithu", based on the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj. Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Welcomes Summer As She Shares Photo From the Sets of Her Upcoming Film.

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Instagram Post Below:

She also has "Looop Lapeta", "Haseen Dilruba" and "Rashmi Rocket" coming up.

