Taapsee Pannu's currently holidaying in the Maldives and her happy pictures are making us wish if we can plan one right away. The Pink actress took some time out from her busy schedule to plan a week-long getaway and head to the country known for its exotic beaches. While the actress plans on resuming her work very soon, she decided to enjoy a quick holiday before she gets all occupied with her multiple shooting schedules. Her Instagram account is currently flooded with pictures from her getaway and they are all things stunning. Taapsee Pannu Glams Up From Home For a Magazine Cover As She Takes Us Through Her Quarantine Routine (View Pics).

Besides enjoying her breakfast in her personal pool, Taapsee Pannu's also making the most of her holiday by slipping into her numerous bikinis and soaking in some Maldivian sun. If these pictures don't make you crave for a holiday then we don't know what will. Besides Taapsee, Mouni Roy was another big celebrity who enjoyed her birthday in this scenic country and pictures from which flooded our social media feed for days to come. Taapsee Pannu on a Repurposing Spree With Her Promotional Style for Thappad Is Inspirational and Resourceful!

Taapsee Pannu's holiday pictures (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Considering the Maldives is among the few countries that India is currently operating flights to, it's the ideal and most sought after destination for holiday. The destination is well known for its pristine beaches and gorgeous villas that redefine the word luxury. While we are busy saving bucks for our escapade, you guys should either go ahead and plan your trip or continue admiring Taapsee's beautiful clicks from her holiday. In any case, please continue.

