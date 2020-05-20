Taapsee Pannu Glams Up From Home For a Magazine Cover As She Takes Us Through Her Quarantine Routine (View Pics)

Taapsee Pannu Magazine cover (Photo Credits: Instagram/Man's World)

Taapsee Pannu has been keeping everyone entertained amid the coronavirus quarantine with her amazing social media posts. The actress has been sharing some amazing throwback posts including some adorable childhood pictures and memories from the sets of her previous films. Recently though, the actress appeared on the cover of Man's World magazine in a photoshoot that was done from her home. The actress credited her quarantine partner Devki Bhatt for make-up and hairstyling and we have to say, the Thappad star looks absolutely fabulous. Taapsee Pannu Shares a Throwback Pic of Her ‘Annoying Tattoo’ from the Sets of Game Over.

Sharing a cover where Taapsee is seen sporting denim shorts and a loose tee, looking at herself in the mirror, the Man's World Instagram handle wrote, "At home, at ease, and away from the world, Pannu glams up the everyday, taking us through her daily routine, and how she is trying to stay positive every day." The actress in other inside pictures from the shoot is seen checking the newspapers in a post hair-wash look. In yet another picture, we see Taapsee is seen chilling on her bed in a sweatshirt. Taapsee Pannu Comes Up with a Desi Solution to Her Leaking Air Conditioner (Watch Video).

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Magazine Cover Here:

Here's Another Picture From Taapsee's Photoshoot:

Taapsee Pannu's Quarantine Photoshoot:

Sharing the magazine cover herself, Taapsee wrote, "When you are under lockdown with your stylist , photographer , concept designer, photo editor, art director “all in one “ (who also happens to be an amazing pizza chef) this is what comes out of it... Take a bow @devs213. To our quarantine photo series for."

We have to say we are loving these quarantine photoshoots. Not long ago, we also saw Janhvi Kapoor appearing on the cover of Harper's Bazaar magazine with an adorable snap clicked by her sister, Khushi Kapoor.