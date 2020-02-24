Taapsee Pannu on a Repurposing Spree With Her Promotional Style for Thappad Is Inspirational and Resourceful!

Taapsee Pannu Repurposing Promotional Style For Thappad (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Our roving eye for all things fashionable and uber-stylish allows us to keep a watchful eye on our favourite celebs as they keep doling out one awesome style lesson after another. In a bid to look just as fashionable as them, we often emulate our favourite stars or seek out inspiration to create a signature style statement. Currently on our radar is Taapsee Pannu. The Delhi girl, a quintessential outsider whose unconventional cinematic resume is synonymous with her atypical fabulous sense of style. Taapsee is on a sartorial mission to school us on using the same outfit in varied ways for Thappad promotions. Her stylist Devki Bhat has successfully worked up an engaging promotional game for Taapsee with the whole repeat-slay-repeat mode. Repurposing an ensemble is what we mere mortals do all the time. But making the designer ensembles, especially from homegrown labels work to the hilt, Taapsee's conscious choice of ensembles are a far cry from her contemporaries.

Taapsee's sense of style play is functional, stable, uber-comfortable yet chic. The sustainable wave in fashion dictates the repurposing and rehashing of ensembles. Here is a closer look at Taapsee’s recent style offerings for Thappad promotions. Taapsee Pannu Goes Sublime Chic As She Adds a Twist to the Traditional Six-Yard for Thappad Promotions!

Taapsee Pannu for Thappad promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu - Stripe Hype

Taapsee flaunted a striped ensemble from Amrich featuring a long line dress and flared pants and clinched at the waist with a wide black belt. Subtle makeup, bunched up curled hair and statement earrings completed her look.

Taapsee in Amrich for Thappad promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taapsee repurposed her ensemble by swapping the pants for a sleeker vibe with a black blazer. Retaining all the elements of the previous look, Taapsee completed the look with a high ponytail.

Taapsee Pannu in Amrich for Thappad promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu - Dressing It Up!

Taapsee flaunted a dress by Notebook featuring tones of dark green, light green and beige worth Rs. 9500. The mid-length long shirt dress was teamed with curls, subtle glam and statement earrings.

Taapsee Pannu in Notebook for Thappad promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taapsee repurposed the dress as an overlay as she layered her casual vibe of a high neck black tee, denim. She again retained the elements of the look but bunched up her hair. From Haseen Dillruba to Looop Lapeta, Taapsee Pannu's Film Kitty is Overflowing with as Many as Five New Releases.

Taapsee Pannu in Notebook for Thappad promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu - A Printed Affair

An embroidered parka dress by designer Aniket Satam's label Pink Porcupines was teamed with gladiator heels, earrings, pulled back hair and subtle glam.

Taapsee Pannu in Pink Porcupines for Thappad promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taapsee repurposed the dress as an overlay for her fluorescent crop top from X Karla and skirt from Pink Porcupines. A top-half bun, subtle glam completed her look.

Taapsee in Pink Porcupines and X Karla for Thappad promotion

Thappad, a drama directed and co-produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar features Taapsee Pannu as Amrita who files for a divorce petition when her husband slaps her. It is scheduled for a release on 28 February 2020 and features an ensemble cast of Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Pravail Gulati, Ram Kapoor, Manav Kaul and Kumud Mishra.