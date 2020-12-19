Tara Sutaria is busy wooing our hearts with her multiple photoshoots these days. After posing as the cover girl for Elle India's new photoshoot, Tara's back with a set of pictures. This time for Exhibit magazine. The Marjaavaan actress looks stunning in her new clicks and we are mesmerised by her flawless beauty. One look at her picture and you are convinced that she's the new definition for 'hotness'. If the word sensuous needs a new definition, Tara would be perfect for it. Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh & More Bollywood Celebs Head to the Maldives for Vacation, Meanwhile Netizens Take to Twitter to Crack Funny Memes and Jokes, Because, Why Not!

Tara's cover picture sees her posing in a ravishing blue tulle skirt with a printed bralette to go with. With her foiled thigh-high boots and bouncy curls, Tara was able to accentuate her look the right way. On days when she isn't busy shooting for her future projects or posing for different magazines, Tara's enjoying her holidays. From sultry bikinis to sexy beachwear, her holiday wardrobe is sorted. Recently, the actress jet off to the Maldives to ring in her birthday with beau, Aadar Jain and we had a peek into their holiday album. Her clicks were super sexy and they definitely made us crave for a holiday. Tara Sutaria celebrates her Birthday by Slipping Into an Orange Bikini While Enjoying the Bliss of the Maldives.

Tara Sutaria for Exhibit

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tara's professional life is keeping her occupied very much. After starring in Tadap with Ahan Shetty, she has Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor and later Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff. The girl is actively trying to make her presence felt in the industry and we wish all her luck for the same.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).