Podcaster and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has finally broken his silence on rumours surrounding his relationship status and personal turmoil following the India’s Got Latent controversy. Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: YouTuber-Podcaster Moves Supreme Court Challenging Multiple FIRs Against Him Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Remarks.

Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms He’s Single

During a heartfelt conversation with actress Tara Sutaria on his podcast, Ranveer confirmed he is currently single, subtly addressing the speculation that his relationship ended after the controversy broke earlier this year. “I’m a 32-year-old man building a castle for myself. People are welcome to visit, but I’m not chasing love right now,” he said, reflecting on how his mindset has evolved over time.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ Joke Sparks FIRs!

The controversy erupted when Ranveer made a joke on comedian Samay Raina’s variety show India’s Got Latent, asking a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?” The remark was widely criticised, resulting in FIRs, a police inquiry, and a temporary halt in his podcast output. He has since apologised and received relief from the Supreme Court, which noted concerns around his freedom of speech and expression.

Ranveer Allahbadia on Love, Pain and Delayed Marriage

In his conversation with Tara, Ranveer opened up about his struggles with love and emotional healing: “I think I chased love too hard… I just wanted a wife so bad. But something switches after you’re 30. My chart says it has to be a delayed marriage because there’s work to be done.” He added, “There’s so much pain I’ve buried so deep, and a lot of it is from broken romance… I don’t have any expectations from a partner to come and heal my pain, because that’s unfair. The women in my life—my mom, my sister, my niece, my girl, who is yet to come—I want them to have a soft experience of life.” SC Permits Ranveer Allahbadia To Resume His Podcast Channel Under These Conditions Amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row.

Watch Ranveer Allahbadia and Tara Sutaria’s Full Podcast:

Nikki Sharma’s Cryptic Posts Spark Ranveer Allahbadia Breakup Rumours

Shortly after the Latent episode aired, Ranveer’s rumoured girlfriend, Nikki Sharma, a television actress known for Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti and Mind the Malhotras, shared cryptic posts online. One read: “There will come a time when you will lose everything, including your mind… this is when you’ll know you’re invincible.” Another post spoke about the body rejecting negative energy and people: “If your body starts rejecting certain places, people, or things, trust it and listen.” This added fuel to the breakup rumours. Ranveer had previously posted in December about a near-death experience during a Goa trip with his girlfriend. ‘People Want To Kill Me’: Ranveer Allahbadia Releases Fresh Statement Amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy, Reveals He’s Feeling Scared Due to Death Threats (Read Full Statement)

Ranveer Allahbadia on Fake Friends, Real Support and Life Lessons

He described how they had to be rescued from the open sea during a swim, emphasising how serious the situation was. Reflecting on the overall difficult phase in another episode, Ranveer revealed, “I realised not every person in my life was real… The fake friends showed their true character. But at the same time, I saw the good in people too—some even called and helped without ever meeting me.” He concluded by treating the entire experience as a life lesson and an opportunity for growth.

