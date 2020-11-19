Tara Sutaria's among the many B-towners who are currently in the Maldives holidaying with her beau, Aadar Jain. The Marjaavaan actress decided to ring in her birthday in the exotic country while turning into a water baby on its pristine beaches. Maldives is the new hot favourite destination for Indians, thanks to the country's no COVID-19 related quarantine rules for travellers. Tara and Aadar will spend a couple of days in the country before heading back to the bay and getting busy with their busy schedules. Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Tara Sutaria, Whose White Winter Dream Is a HOOT?

Tara took to her Instagram account to share a smoking hot picture in her orange bikini. Posing against the clear blue water of the country, Tara and her orange bikini looked striking, courtesy its bright colour. If Tara's hot picture doesn't make you crave for a holiday then we don't know what will. We hope the actress is keen on sharing more pictures from her new holiday album. If yes, we hope she decides to share them all very soon. Tara Sutaria Birthday Special: She Has a Way With Minimalist Chic Style, a Cute Smile and a Sublime Charm All Bundled Up Together Perfectly!

Check Out Tara Sutaria's New Picture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Besides Tara and Aadar, the list of Bollywood celebs who enjoyed a holiday in the Maldives includes some popular names like Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Taapsee Pannu and Rakul Preet Singh. The country is certainly elated with this influx of popular tourists and this popularity may prompt other nations to consider their COVID-19 related tourism policy.

