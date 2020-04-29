Uma Thurman Birthday: 6 Times the Actress Impressed Us With Her Elegant Taste For Fashion Outings (View Pics)

Uma Thurman Birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

Uma Thurman may have played the and badass assassin in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill series but before the actress' Hollywood career took off, she started off as a model at the age of 15. Thurman followed her mother's footsteps, who herself was a high-fashion model. In 1987, the actress made her acting debut with Kiss Daddy Goodnight and was later seen in a much popular film starring Robert Downey Jr and Anthony Michael Hall in the teen comedy Johnny Be Good. As the actress progressed in her Hollywood career, it seems Thurman's fashion tastes that developed in her early modelling days only got better and better. Thurman is usually among the best-dressed celebrities at any given event and has a flawless sense of style. Uma Thurman Gives Haircut to Her Daughter Maya Hawke During COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic).

Right from her early days in showbiz, Uma Thurman knew how to pick the perfect look. Even back in 1989, after the success of her film Dangerous Liaisons with Glenn Close and John Malkovich, the actress was seen greeting Princess Diana at the premiere and looked absolutely stunning. As Thurman celebrates her birthday on April 29 and turns 50, we look at some of her best fashion outings till now. Uma Thurman Starrer Series 'Suspicion' Production Halted Amid Coronavirus Scare.

1. Oozing With Elegance in Chanel Couture Gown

2. Classy in Pleated Emerald Gown

3. Bright and Beautiful in Red

4. Picture Perfect At Cannes

5. Slaying It in a Satin Dress

6. Beauty in the Black Ruffled Skirt

The best part about Uma Thurman's style is that it is experimental. The actress often switches from full-length gowns to suits and even gorgeous skater dresses. There's no doubt that she pulls all of it off far too well. At most red carpet occasions, you will find the actress making a classy statement with her look. We bet she must be a darling for the fashion critics given that she never makes any mistakes!