Uma Thurman Gives Haircut to Her Daughter Maya Hawke During COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic)

Hollywood star Uma Thurman helped her daughter Maya Hawke in cutting her hair during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. They have been living together under quarantine during the novel coronavirus crisis. The "Kill Bill" star shared a photo via Instagram that showed her trimming the 21-year-old's short hair on Thursday, reports dailymail.co.uk. Uma appeared content as she carefully cut Maya's hair from the back while they sat in their kitchen. Dua Lipa Calls Her New Hairstyle an Accident, Says ‘This Is Not a Haircut, It’s Bleached Breakages’

Uma wore a blue jumper over matching trousers, while Maya looked stylish in a floral dress. Uma captioned it: "Home hair cuts bring us back home. We are all finding our selves again." Maya discussed her current living situation in a recent interview and lamented losing her independence in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. "I feel like the last three years of my life have been a dream and I'm just a kid again with my family," she explained. Pop star Pink Regrets Cutting Her Own Hair Amid Lockdown.

Uma Thurman Giving Haircut to Her Daughter Maya Hawke

Maya added: "I moved out and got my whole life together and became a person. And this disease is like, "Ha ha ha, just kidding! You're a kid, and you live with your parents'." In addition to Maya, Ethan Hawke and ex-wife Uma also share an 18-year-old son named Levon.