Uma Thurman Starrer Series 'Suspicion' Production Halted Amid Coronavirus Scare

Uma Thurman (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The leading global content producer and distributor, Keshet International has called off the production on Uma Thurman-starrer series "Suspicion" amid coronavirus scare. The UK arm of the company, which is working on English adaptation of the popular Israeli series "False Flag" for Apple TV Plus, has paused shooting on the show for an unspecified amount of time, reported Variety. The series was not part of the batch of shows confirmed by Apple to have halted production. The Witcher Season 2: Henry Cavill’s Netflix Series Production in London Halted Due to Coronavirus Scare.

"'Suspicion' is a high paced thriller about the kidnapping of the son of a prominent American businesswoman, played by Thurman. 21-year-old Leo's abduction from a large, upmarket hotel in central New York is captured on video and goes viral. Swiftly four British citizens staying at the hotel become the prime suspects. But are they guilty of any more than being in the wrong place at the wrong time? " the plotline of the show read. Coronavirus Effect! Orlando Bloom Returns Home Safely After His Upcoming Series Carnival Row’s Shoot Halts, Urges Fans to Practise Hand Wash.

The show also features Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel and Elizabeth Henstridge among others. The news follows a series of big postponements and cancellations across the globe due to the spread of the novel COVID-19, which originated in China's Wuhan city. The deadly virus has claimed over 6,500 lives and infected more than 169,000 people over 135 countries and territories.