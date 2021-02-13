Supermodel and television personality Kendall Jenner should be charged with a crime – setting Instagram on fire. The 25-year-old brought the social media to screeching halt by posting a series of bold photos and videos in a pair of sexy lingerie. Yes, we know racy photoshoots by Kardashian-Jenner clan is no biggie, however, Kendall has outdone everyone else. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star as a part of Valentine's Day 2021 special photoshoot, flaunted a red hot bra and a super tiny thong that barely covered her 'hooha'! Valentine's Day 2021 Sexy Lingerie and Outfit Inspiration From XXX OnlyFans Star Mia Khalifa! From Mesh to Layers, HOT Ways to Style Yourself on February 14.

While everyone has a body to wear raunchy outfit pieces, few have the confidence to pull it off with panache. Kendall is world's highest-paid model and for a reason. In the latest photoshoot for her half-sister, American reality television star, Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS campaign, Kendall almost bared it all. Her younger sister and beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner also posed along with the two ladies. The gorgeous socialite is seen wearing a G-string with a matching red bra, while her sisters opt for bra and brief sets.

Kendall Jenner In G-String and Matching Red Bra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKIMS (@skims)

Sexy Ladies - Kylie, Kim and Kendall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKIMS (@skims)

Kendall is wearing a straight neck underwire bra and micro thong in poppy, SKIMS' new limited-edition bright red colourway designed to turn up the heat this Valentine's Day. She wears pointy-toe clear pumps with her sexy lingerie. Kendall has her finger and toenails painted in red. As for her HMU (hair and makeup), the glam queen leaves her soft curls down while opting for a natural look.

Kendall Jenner Raises The Mercury Level!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

And Some More Dose of Hotness

Kendall Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kendall shared a video and few behind-the-scenes snaps from the glam photoshoot. As soon as Kendall shared her post with the caption, "vday is coming 💗 BTS from @skims", it sent the Internet into a tizzy. Fans are going gaga over her insanely fit, perfectly sculptured body. Piers Morgan, British journalist and notorious Twitterati famous for his infamous jibes (read: tweets) at celebrities was at it again when he tweeted, "If I were Kim & Kylie, I'd stop being photographed with Kendall. 👇" along with a pic of Kylie, Kendall and Kim from SKIMS campaign. Needless to say, Twitterverse was not too happy with the comparison and hit back at him, saying one should celebrate all women's bodies.

