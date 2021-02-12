It is Valentine's Day and if you are looking for sexy lingerie and outfit inspiration for your XXX-tra special day with your date, you might want to check out some of the inspiration from stunning ex-pornstar, sports presenter, XXX OnlyFans star and activist, Mia Khalifa. The beauty JUST turned 28 and to mark her birthday, on the next day Mia shared a sexy selfie mentioning that she has officially entered her late 20s now. But with Valentine's day knocking on your door you might want to check out some of the hottest outfit inspiration from the OnlyFans star, Mia Khalifa who also raised $160,000 for charity via the XXX website after a huge battle against PornHub.com & BangBros. Mia Khalifa, indeed is super brave and doesn't shy away from anything and very similar are her sartorial choices, especially the hottest ones that can be a perfect source of inspiration for you for a sexy Valentine's day.

Mia Khalifa voiced her opinion about India's Farmer protest. "What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest" wrote Mia Khalifa on Twitter with a picture of the protestors holding a placard that reads "Stop Killing Farmers" and before that made some chilling revelations that made all the youngsters on TikTok vouch for #JusticeForMiaKhalifa. She shed lights on how she was tricked and sexually abused in her initial days by a vogue photographer and it is the most infuriating detail, the last straw. Mia Khalifa Reveals Chilling Secrets From The Time Her Famous Hijab Video Went Viral and How She Was Sexually Exploited by 'Vogue Photographer' and Bang Bros.

Mia Khalifa has only emerged strongly. Well, she is also a soft heart, romantic and a big foodie. When it comes to fashion, she knows exactly what she likes and sports her attire like a boss.

Check Out Valentine's Day 2021 Sexy Lingerie and Outfit Inspiration From XXX OnlyFans Star Mia Khalifa:

String Bikini!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Black and Floral Perfect Combination

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Such a Foodie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Woah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

When Mia Khalifa had announced previously that she was joining OnlyFans none would have thought that in such a small duration, she'll manage to raise so much money for charity via the XXX website that is famous for selling nudes. If you do not know about OnlyFans, the XXX platform is known to not conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. OnlyFans may not be any Pornhub.com or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

Celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna came closer to fans via the XXX website. OnlyFans doesn't serve porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2021 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).