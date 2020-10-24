Vidya Balan is one excited girl as she gets ready for Durgashtami celebration this year. The festival holds a lot of prominence in East India and Bengalis, in particular, celebrate it with a lot of vigour. Vidya took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her celebration and boy, did she look radiant! While the festivities are restricted to a virtual celebration this year, the Parineeta actress ensured that she lits up our mood with her stunning get-up. Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan's Six Yards of Pure Grace by Masaba Gupta.

Vidya was seen wearing a red and black velvet suit from the house of Ayush Kejriwal. With nothing but an embroidered pattern on its next, the outfit was pretty simple and yet it looked so radiant. It was perfect festive wear and we suggest you invest in one, provided you have an affinity towards velvet. While the fabric is a nightmare to wear in this season, we bet Vidya had no qualms about it, as long as it looked gorgeous. The actress further accessorised with a pair of earrings, red lips. well-defined brows, nude eye makeup and hair tied in a sleek bun. Vidya Balan Continues her Support for #VocalforLocal, Flaunts a Colourful and Pretty Striped Dress by Label Anushree.

Check Out Vidya Balan's Pictures from Durgashtami Celebration

Vidya's celebratory post is a reminder that festivities will always be a crucial part of our lives, with or without corona. We're glad to see the actress support our vocal for local initiative and to see her strut in style in all ethnic wear. Vidya's tryst with fashion has just gone from better to best and we hope she continues walking down the same path in future. Till then, let's keep ogling at her new stunning pictures.

