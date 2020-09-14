Vidya Balan is still busy with her virtual interviews, donning some stunning designs one after another. From elegant sarees to pretty dresses, Vidya's recent wardrobe is a style fest waiting for some appreciation. The actress who was last seen in Shakuntala Devi went all out with her support for #VocalforLocal during its one too many promotions and amazed us with her style statements. Fortunately, she isn't done with extending her support just yet. Vidya's continuing with her fashion extravaganza and we are all hearts for it. Vidya Balan's Emotions in her Filmfare Photoshoot Resonate with Ours When We Say 'Weekend's Here'.

Vidya's newest appearance was in a Label: Anushree dress. The colourful and pretty striped dress looked stunning on the Parineeta actress and she certainly helped it enhance its overall look. Vidya further paired her outfit with silver earrings, subtle makeup, kohled eyes, pink lips, well-defined brows and hair tied in a sleek ponytail. Though the colour palette was slightly on a duller side, it looked radiant nonetheless. The raw silk, in fact, made it look royal and elegant. Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan's Six Yards of Pure Grace by Masaba Gupta.

Check Out Vidya Balan's New Sartorial Attempt

Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vidya's style file has certainly improved with time and today it's more about allowing her to be comfortable in her own skin. While her love for saree is unmatched, she occasionally stirs up a fashion storm in these modish designs. We hope her sartorial affair continues to woo our hearts and leave us amazed time and again.

