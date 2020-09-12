Vidya Balan is still continuing with her E interviews and you know what that means. It means seeing her sizzle in multiple outfits and in this case, six yards of pure grace. The Shakuntala Devi actress took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her newest round of web interviews and boy, did she look ethereal! Balan's love of six yards is unmatched and we love the way she keeps her styling minimal but charming at the same time. Yo or Hell No? Kangana Ranaut's White Pantsuit for Virtual Inauguration of India Pavilion at Cannes 2020.

Vidya Balan's black saree belonged to the house of Masaba Gupta and she nailed her elegant look with so much chutzpah. The raw silk saree is perfect for your formal wardrobe and if you have Vidya's approval, there's no reason why should hesitate. The actress further paired her attire with bronzed cheeks, coral lips, well-defined brows, curled eyelashes and kohled eyes. When it comes to accessorising, she simply picked a pair of dangling earrings and allowed her rich saree to do all the talking. A simplistic attempt that really looked wonderful to us. Vidya Balan's Emotions in her Filmfare Photoshoot Resonate with Ours When We Say 'Weekend's Here'.

Vidya Balan in Masaba Gupta

Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vidya Balan in Masaba Gupta - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is gorgeous No, it is boring

While Vidya's obsession for sarees will go on forever, do you personally think this was worth your attention? We can't stop gushing about her new attempt but what's your take on it? Would you give it a big yay or is it simply nay from your side? Do let us know by voting for your desired option in the box above.

