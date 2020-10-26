Vidya Balan! The official saree ambassador of Bollywood is ushering the festive season of Navratri with her signature spunk, grace and poise. The fourth day saw her drape a rapturous red Banarasi weave by Rasin Global worth Rs.2,899 with statement jewellery and subtle glam. Stirring up a salient storm with her one-of-a-kind ethnic style offerings, Vidya rarely leaves any scope for fashion faux pas. While her contemporaries mix it up, Vidya has consciously chosen a style lane that's she beautifully dominates, just like that on-screen vibe she commands. Having quashed the male-dominated stereotype of the hero-centric Bollywood with the portrayal of strong-willed characters and carved a niche for herself right from The Dirty Picture (2011) and Kahaani (2012), Vidya brought in the same charm with her last release, Shakuntala Devi that was released on the OTT platform of Prime Video on 31st July. She rolled the ball with the first of its kind - e-promotions playing dress-up.

A certified chameleon of all things traditional and stunning, Vidya does throw in an occasional curveball even with her ethnic style. She has found her styling solace with the stylist duo of Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley of Who Wore What When as the duo's forte of ethnic sensibilities aligns perfectly with Vidya's signature style. Here's a closer look at her style. Vidya Balan's Style File for Shakuntala Devi's E Promotion Was All About Simplicity and Being Vocal for Local.

Vidya Balan - A Radiant Affair in Red

A red Banarasi saree with bold gold motifs by Rasin Global was teamed up with huge shoulder-grazing chandbalis, a chic hairdo and subtle glam. Vidya Balan Goes Thrifty Chic in a Floral Sharara Set Worth Rs.4100!

Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Starring in and as Shakuntala Devi, a biographical film directed and written by Anu Menon who was also known as the "human computer" Vidya shared screen space with Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).