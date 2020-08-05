While Vidya Balan's busy receiving heaps of praises for her new release, Shakuntala Devi, she could also make in some additional space for the words that we are going to write next. Firstly, she should be credited for making her E promotions a stylish affair. She didn't restrict herself from decking up for her various interactions and posing in ensembles that promote the recent #vocalforlocal demand. Vidya has been carefully picking smaller local brands who are delightfully presenting her stunning artwork and her attempt should be lauded by one and all. Shakuntala Devi on Amazon Prime: Twitterati Laud Vidya Balan's Performance As the Indian Mathematician aka the 'Human Computer'.
From traditional weaves to simple layered dress and charming separates, Vidya's style file for Shakuntala Devi promotions was a merry affair. The colour palette ranged from some earthy tones to everything that's bright enough for your eyes. She preferred printed dresses and plain sarees that further gave us some great aesthetic pleasure. Her digital promotions, though first of its kind, were a happening affair and we are super impressed with some of her attempts. It's time you start digging her multiple looks for she has dished some styles that are charming beyond words. Shakuntala Devi Movie Review: Vidya Balan Rocks as the ‘Human Computer’ in This Heartwarming Tale of Feminism, Motherhood and, of Course, Maths!
Have a look...
In Urvashi Kaur
E- Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi releasing on @primevideoin on 31st July☀️❣️ Outfit - @urvashikaur Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when #vocalforlocal - Placing an emphasis on conscious creation & consumption, this Urvashi Kaur silhouette combines luxury with ease. Handcrafted, this versatile textured cotton tunic dress paired with dhotis is one of of the labels signature styles that has been used across many collections in different handwoven textiles and this particular one is hand dyed with minimal details like kantha stitch technique .
In Ayush Kejriwal
E-promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi premiering on #31stJuly on @primevideoin ❣️ Outfit - @designerayushkejriwal Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when #SustainableFashion - This outfit is made from natural fibres and can be composted together with your food and garden waste, as opposed to fabrics like nylon or polyester. Fabrics that are 100% natural will be expensive compared to the mixed variety, but for a good reason. Buy less, buy good and rewear the outfit. #VocalForLocal ❣️
In Nadiya Paar
E-Promotions for #Shakuntala which is now on @primevideoin ❣️ Saree - @nadiyapaar Hair - @bhosleshalaka Makeup - @shre20 Styling - @who_wore_what_when This @nadiyapaar saree, handwoven in Bhagalpur has hand drawn oleander flower motif printed on gauzy linen. The sari is inspired by the designers childhood memories of collecting these flowers to make garlands. #VocalforLocal is mixing nostalgia with ones own heritage
In Deep Thee
In Medium
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi which premieres tonight,at midnight on @primevideoin Saree- @studio_medium Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when Shibori and sarees are age old techniques that it can get stagnant. This ensemble takes on a fun twist to the saree with traditional tie dye. #vocalforlocal is innovating with age old techniques
In Utkalamrita
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi ❣️ Outfit - my favourite Mathematical equation saree by @utkalamrita especially woven for the #ShakuntalaDeviPromotions Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when Photography- @anurag_kabburphotography #vocalforlocal This saree is a Sambalpuri bandha (tie and dye) silk. Woven over period of one month in kendupali, Sonepur Hand woven by Ramakant Meher, with mulberry bangalore silk yarn.
In Raw Mango
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi which will premiere on @primevideoin on 31-07-2020 ...thats at midnight...thats in less than 12 hours 💃🏻💃🏻❣️ Saree - @raw_mango Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when Photography: @anurag_kabburphotography #vocalforlocal This pale pink sari features hand painted botanicals transferred digitally to organza silk with a poplin cotton blouse. #sustainability means having classics which can be reused and restyled
In Label Anushree
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi ❣️ Outfit - @label_anushree Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when The mix-match outfit is an amalgamation of the artisanal skill that our land has. From block printing, to hand painting and tie-dye #vocalforlocal is wearing our heritage on our sleeves -literally!
In Chanchal Bringing Art to Life
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi ❣️ Saree- @chanchalbringingarttolife Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when #vocalforlocal This Classic Black & Golden Tussar Dupion Silk Saree has a beautiful ghicha silk pallu created by artisans, weavers and patrons.
In Shuffling Suitcases
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi ❣️Outfit - @shufflingsuitcases Hair - @bhosleshalaka Makeup - @shre20 Styling - @who_wore_what_when #VocalForLocal This @arte.alter dress is handcrafted in natural dyed indigo khadi, hand woven by khadi weaving clusters in murshidabad, west bengal and is paired with a hand spun hand woven khadi cotton jamdani jacket.
In Sourav Das
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi ❣️ Outfit - @labelsouravdas Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when Kala Cotton of Kachchh is the original pure Old World cotton and an indigenous crop of India. This sari is a experimentation within the tradition to add modernity. #vocalforlocal is brands that understand the nuances of the technicality of the loom.
In Ghuri by Debjani
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi ...3 days to go ❣️ Outfit - @ghuridesign Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when #vocalforlocal The saree is woven by weavers of Nadia West Bengal. It is hand spun Handwoven cotton fabric, technically termed khadi by definition.
In Label Anushree
E-Promotions for #Shakuntala devi premiering on @primevideoin on 31-7-2020 ❣️ Outfit - @label_anushree Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when Hand embroidered on silk accented with wooden trims, this ensemble by Anushree supports small business. #vocalforlocal means finding small brands who creates an aesthetic beyond fashion cycles and in turn support artisans.
In Organic Hanger
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi ❣️ Outfit - @organichanger Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when this is a hand crafted kala cotton collar flare dress with a mock placket and pants. @organichanger works with stand alone weavers, local artisans, Tailors and Printers to make garments showcasing their best skills and build communities #vocalforlocal is believeing in slow fashion and it’s power to influence the world and change lives.
In Place the Dot
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi ❣️ Outfit - @placethedot Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when This aubergine coloured kurta is completely hand woven ,hand embroidered. #vocalforlocal means having a sustainable approach from its fabrics to the packaging that they do.The fabrics are right from the hands of weavers which are converted to wearable art.
In Rivaaj
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi ❣️ Outfit - @rivaajclothing Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when #vocalforlocal handloom cotton inspired from the authentic hand block of Jaipur. Indigo, the deep and rich blue color is derived from the ancient dye. The indigo prints have been taken to remarkable journey and evolved over time in India.
In Gulabo Jaipur
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi ❣️ Outfit - @gulabo_jaipur Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when This hand block pure cotton kurta set, is a classic black and white and extremely versatile as separates. #vocalforlocal is small businesses keeping it traditional but adding a little extra fun and fringe to it.
In Udd
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi which will premiere on @primevideoin on 31-7-2020 ❣️Outfit - @uddstories Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when #vocalforlocal the outfit is made with hand spun linen and the print is hand developed The kurta also has hand embroidered beads and this is designed in collaboration with Padukas Artisans NGO that empowers rural women.
In ta'assur
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi which will premiere on @primevideoin on 31st July ❣️ Outfit - @taassur_lifestyleandhome Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when Block printed cottons are the best for summers. This piece is block printed by the artisans of Sanganeri lanes. The process of printing softens the fabric. #vocalforlocal means adapting age old techniques to make it relevant with the times we are in.
In Punit Balana
E-Promotions for ShakuntalaDevi which will premiere on @primevideoin on 31-7-2020 ❣️Outfit - @punitbalanaofficial Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when #vocalforlocal This salwar kameez has been made in a woven silk chanderi. The brand has used natural tie and dyed techniques and then dyed in natural organic indigo colours.
In Urvashi Kaur
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi which will premiere on @primevideoin on 31st July 2020❣️ Outfit - @urvashikaur Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when This ensemble is such that can be worn as separates and restyled. Created in handwoven organic cotton and striking signature shibori pattern, this blazer adds structure to any separate it is paired with. The hand pleated palazzos with artisanal treatment like the custom made block print make it a statement piece. #vocalforlocal States that with power comes responsibility, and being a bigger brand means making clothes more meaningful.
In Anavila
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi premiering on @primevideoin on 31-7-2020 ❣️ Saree - @anavila_m Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when This Anavila linen saree not just is mindful in its resources but also thoughtful about the community weavers in Bengal where it was woven, or the block printers in Gujarat. #vocalforlocal In indian crafts mainly means sustaining communities, culture and stories.
In Rouka by Sreejith Jeevan
E-Promotions for #Shakuntala Devi which premieres on @primevideoin on 31-7-20 ❣️ Outfit - @roukabysreejithjeevan Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when The pink handwoven chanderi saree handwoven is part of Rouka’s ‘every inch of fabric’ initiative that uses all the fabric from their garmenting to create surface ornamentation and textures. #vocalforlocal means creating beautiful pieces with using waste and being mindful.
In Pramaan by Pratima Pandey
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi which will premiere on @primevideoin on 31-7-20 ❣️ Outfit - @pramaabypratimapandey Jewellery- @merojewellery Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when #vocalforlocal Sustainable and comfortable fuss free long yoke cut strap dress with handmade print of flora and fauna.Digitally printed on 100% basic weave pure cotton muslin, with a woven jacket
In Ayush Kejriwal
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi premiering on @primevideoin on 31-07-2020 ❣️ Outfit - @designerayushkejriwal Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when The saree is a silk but digitally printed. Ayush has carefully manufactured the mulberry silk to be a low waste process and mindful in the re-cultivation of the hardy tree. #Vocalforlocal also means we ask questions before making a purchase, and only buy when we are satisfied that we’re not a part of harm.
In Maati by Neha Kabra
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi premiering on @primevideoin on 31-7-2020 ❣️ Outfit - @maati_nehakabra Shoes - @charleskeithofficial Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when The Ganai family of Bengal wove this handloom cotton which is hand block printed and dyed in natural dyes. The leftover fabrics were used to make potlis. The fabric if disposed will decompose back to the soil. #vocalforlocal means asking questions before you buy so that your clothes don’t clog the planet.
In Shuffling Suitcases
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi premiering on @primevideoin on 31-07-2020 ❣️ Saree - @shufflingsuitcases Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when This Brij Bari mul mul saree is soft and most apt for the summers of India. Crafted by weavers in Delhi the saree is a fun play on the classic black-white-red combination. #vocalforlocal doesn’t mean that you don’t find variety.
In Rivaaj
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi premiering on @primevideoin on 31st July 2020 ❣️ Outfit - @rivaajclothing Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when #vocalforlocal The wrap maxi is made from the softest handloom cotton and hand block printed. Block printing has been one of the widely popular crafts of India, and for a reason. They are beautiful in their imperfections, they are beautiful because they are made by hand.
In Rouka By Sreejith Jeevan
E-Promotions for #Shakuntala Devi premiering on @primevideoin on 31-7-2020 ❣️ Outfit - @roukabysreejithjeevan Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when #vocalforlocal This Indian pant suit by Rouka has been made in collaboration with aranya natural. The natural dyed silk with clamp dyed shibori dots, have been done by differently abled artisans in Munnar. Clothes today need a deep meaning than just 'looks' and question that everytime you shop.
In Payal Pratap
E-promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi premiering on @primevideoin on 31st July 2020!❣️ Outfit - @payalpratap Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when #vocalforlocal The tiered maxi dress is by Payal Pratap who has used chanderi silk and cotton for the outfit with embroidered cross stitch. The drape of the garment which would have been previously achieved by a mill made textile, has found a handwoven alternative. Our country is so rich in textiles and woven skills, that we don't need to look to the west.
Vidya's fashion soiree was a refreshing change to witness after months of boredom. She did bring glamour back in our lives and we cannot thank her enough for it. We hope the actresses in the coming days follow in her footsteps and don't hesitate in flaunting her fashion extravaganza albeit virtually. It's time to embrace the new normal but not without your chutzpah.
