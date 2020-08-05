While Vidya Balan's busy receiving heaps of praises for her new release, Shakuntala Devi, she could also make in some additional space for the words that we are going to write next. Firstly, she should be credited for making her E promotions a stylish affair. She didn't restrict herself from decking up for her various interactions and posing in ensembles that promote the recent #vocalforlocal demand. Vidya has been carefully picking smaller local brands who are delightfully presenting her stunning artwork and her attempt should be lauded by one and all. Shakuntala Devi on Amazon Prime: Twitterati Laud Vidya Balan's Performance As the Indian Mathematician aka the 'Human Computer'.

From traditional weaves to simple layered dress and charming separates, Vidya's style file for Shakuntala Devi promotions was a merry affair. The colour palette ranged from some earthy tones to everything that's bright enough for your eyes. She preferred printed dresses and plain sarees that further gave us some great aesthetic pleasure. Her digital promotions, though first of its kind, were a happening affair and we are super impressed with some of her attempts. It's time you start digging her multiple looks for she has dished some styles that are charming beyond words. Shakuntala Devi Movie Review: Vidya Balan Rocks as the ‘Human Computer’ in This Heartwarming Tale of Feminism, Motherhood and, of Course, Maths!

Have a look...

In Urvashi Kaur

In Ayush Kejriwal

In Nadiya Paar

In Deep Thee

In Medium

In Utkalamrita

In Raw Mango

In Label Anushree

In Chanchal Bringing Art to Life

In Shuffling Suitcases

In Sourav Das

In Ghuri by Debjani

In Label Anushree

In Organic Hanger

In Place the Dot

In Rivaaj

In Gulabo Jaipur

In Udd

In ta'assur

In Punit Balana

In Urvashi Kaur

In Anavila

In Rouka by Sreejith Jeevan

In Pramaan by Pratima Pandey

In Ayush Kejriwal

In Maati by Neha Kabra

In Shuffling Suitcases

In Rivaaj

In Rouka By Sreejith Jeevan

In Payal Pratap

Vidya's fashion soiree was a refreshing change to witness after months of boredom. She did bring glamour back in our lives and we cannot thank her enough for it. We hope the actresses in the coming days follow in her footsteps and don't hesitate in flaunting her fashion extravaganza albeit virtually. It's time to embrace the new normal but not without your chutzpah.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2020 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).