Waluscha De Sousa, who has turned 42 today (November 28), is one of the popular faces in the fashion industry. She was just 16 when the late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks had spotted her. She is not just one of the top most models, but when it comes to outdoor activities, Waluscha is a complete adventurer. Apart from hitting the ramps and being the cover girl of several leading magazines, this beauty had made her debut in Bollywood in 2016 with the film Fan. Then in 2019 she made a special appearance in the Malayalam film Lucifer in the item number “Raftaara”. Elegantly Chic and Utterly Sophisticated, Waluscha De Sousa's Style File Has Always Been Impressive (View Pics).

Apart from appearing films, Waluscha De Sousa is also a popular face in the small screen industry. She is known for hosting the dance show Nach Baliye 9 and the music league show Indian Pro Music League. Waluscha, a mommy to three lovely kids, has always made heads turn with her sartorial choices, especially in the ethnic ensembles. The actress-model has always been a stunner and a fashion inspiration to many young girls. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at her ethnic ensembles and let’s just tell you, she’s a breathtaking vision to behold in those outfits.

Beauty In White

Perfect For Festive Season

An Impressive Twist

Red Hawt

Gorgeous

Apt Look For Special Occasions

Love For Saree

Waluscha De Sousa is a beauty who doesn’t fear to experiment with her style. She is a stunner and has carried every outfit with absolute grace. We wish her a very happy birthday and an amazing year ahead.

