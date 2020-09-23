Waluscha De Sousa will be making her OTT debut with Apurva Lakhia's series, Crackdown. She stars alongside Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan and Saqib Saleem in the espionage thriller. The 36-year-old actress is excited to explore the OTT space and the action genre. During the lockdown, she spent days with family and friends at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse, where everyone had only gone for the weekend. In an exclusive chat with LatestLY, Waluscha talks about the lockdown, her upcoming projects and how losing the chance to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali affected her. Here are some excerpts from the interview.

I liked the promos of Crackdown. Tell us something about your character in the series.

I am glad you liked it. That's the response we are getting from a lot of people, right now. A lot of people are commenting impressed by it and saying the magnitude of it looks like a theatrical release. But it is a show for OTT. Finger crossed.

It is an action-espionage. About my character...I wish I could tell you, but I can't. I cannot reveal too much about my character. But yes it did involve a lot of action and shooting in an extremely cold climate. This is the genre that I have explored for the first time and I'm very excited about it. When Apurva [director] narrated the character to me, from the word go, I wanted to do it. It showed me in a different avatar than what you saw me in Fan perhaps.

While I was training for two to four months with our action director, it was great because everyone was training together. So, the whole process was new and exciting. Once, when I was trying to do a kick in the air and landed wrong on my ankle and had a ligament tear, which took me off the training for three weeks. I did a lot of physiotherapies because I had to get back and continue with my training and then the shoot. Through the training and the ligament tear, I realised the action was something enjoyed doing. It's thrilling and it excites me. It gives me a rush. Hoping that I can continue and explore a lot more in the genre.

What is your approach to the craft of acting? Do you enjoy rehearsing as an actor? Are you spontaneous?

Up until now, I have been a director's actor. I will definitely be very perceptive of what the director wants from me. I will discuss the character and vision it, but I will largely keep what the director has in mind and his vision. It would largely be how the director wants things to flow.

Tough to pick but hosting a reality show, acting and modelling - What do you enjoy the most?

My journey started with modelling. It is like my baby, very very close to my heart. Going to the ramp even today, as a showstopper, almost feels like a homecoming.

Acting has always been a passion. I always knew this is where I would land. I knew this was my natural progression. I am drawn to it. Coming from Goa, theatres and songs is in everybody's veins. Given any opportunity, a Goan will start singing anywhere. It's something I always wanted to do. I am happy that I am here doing it.

It has been a few years since Fan came out and yet we have seen you in a limited number of times on screen. Is it something that Bollywood has failed at providing good roles and stories to a woman like you? What has happened?

There is a truth to what you are saying. I can say that the struggle is very real. I could be incorrect but there is a lack of great roles for women.

I was to do Inshallah with Sanjay Leela Bhansali that did not take off. That was something I was really excited about because it was Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I would work with him even if it means I have to hold a lamp in my hand and that's all.

Besides that OTT has a lot to offer to actors. Every character in a series stands out. So, there is a lot more for the actors to do on OTT. But, I will not like to differentiate whether it is a theatrical release or OTT, I just want to work. Do good work and play challenging roles. I feel in a way OTT has that.

I can say that with confidence because I have been signed on to do three shows on OTT. Every character is different from the other. They don' put you in a box, or in a genre. OTT doesn't stereotype. Very exciting time.

Inshallah did not happen. Time to Dance is indefinitely delayed. What happens when something like this happens? Does it dampen your spirit?

Unfortunately, it is part and parcel of the work that we do. In any field, there are ups and downs. but I think you just need to stay focussed. We all have our responsibilities in life. We can not let something like this dampen your spirit and make you feel bitter.

If a project has not happened let it go. Focus on the next. It is important to have a strong system in family and friends and have them around. They help you through times like this. Your responsibility towards your family is what should keep you focussed and grounded. That is what helped me.

You started a video series with Salman Khan during the lockdown. Tell us about that?

We were here in Panvel with the family just for the weekend, right before the lockdown. The cases were increasing in the city so we thought to get away for the weekend.

We were very fortunate that we were surrounded by greenery and open areas. But, we all knew at least one person in our circle who was affected by COVID-19. Personally, emotionally, professionally - it affected all of us. Some of us show it, some of us don't show it.

It is a very trying time for each one of us. Seeing Salman Khan stay strong, through all of it, was very inspirational. Each of us has difficulties during this time. To see him stay strong through it, and still going on and helping daily wage workers. He donated money on regular basis. He sent essentials to people in the nearby villages. Packets of grains, food, toothpaste - all of that. It was very inspirational. Coming out of it, I have learnt that the world can be crumbling around you, but you have to stay strong for your family and the people who look up at you.

