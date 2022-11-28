Fan actress Waluscha De Sousa celebrates her birthday on November 28. The former model who finally marked her acting debut in 2016 has since then appeared in several shows on different OTT platforms including the recent release, Tanaav on SonyLiv. On days when Waluscha is not completing her acting commitments, she's busy hosting different reality TV shows or shooting for musical singles. And while she's at it, we like to ogle at her outfit for the day. Inshallah: Is Waluscha De Sousa the Reason Behind Salman Khan-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Differences? Actress Reveals Truth.

Being a model, one would assume that Waluscha has a tall and lean frame and she does, really. However, it's the way she flaunts it that grabs our attention. Waluscha enjoys decking up in traditional Indian wear and has a certain penchant for these designs. From stunning sarees to ethnic lehenga cholis, the model has found her personal interest in traditional Indian wear. One look at her Instagram account and you will find tons of pictures of her strutting in style in some beautiful Indian designs. Don't believe us? Check out some of these pictures from her Instagram right below. Waluscha De Sousa Talks About Crackdown, Learnings From Salman Khan and How Shelving of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah Affected Her [Exclusive].

In Mayuri Girotra

In Falguni & Shane Peacock

In Saroj Jalan

In Plumtin Motif

In Ranbir Mukherjee

In Nitika Gujral

In Falguni & Shane Peacock

Happy Birthday, Waluscha De Sousa!

