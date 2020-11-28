Model-turned-actress Waluscha De SousaDe Sousa celebrates her birthday today and we are ready to shower her with heaps of praises. For someone who belongs to the glamour world, Waluscha is well versed with how the field works and how she's required to put her best fashion foot forward. A stunner who's ready to woo our hearts, her choices have always been admirable and striking if we can say. On days when she's isn't busy being all sporty, Waluscha likes to strut in style in her charming demeanour. Waluscha De Sousa Talks About Crackdown, Learnings From Salman Khan and How Shelving of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah Affected Her [Exclusive].

Waluscha De Sousa has her wardrobe sorted for every occasion. Right from her holiday pictures to red carpet outings, her choices are distinct for every occasion. She prefers tank tops and jeans in her casual and holiday wardrobe whereas for red carpet she likes to stick to elegant gowns with a dash of bold and bling. Waluscha has always been chic with her choices and the more we say about her, the less it would justify. Tere Bina: Did You Know the Little Girl in Salman Khan – Jacqueline Fernandez's Music Video Is Waluscha De Sousa’s Daughter?

As the pretty lady gets ready to celebrate her big birthday, we take a look at some of her best sartorial attempts. You can join us in admiring her.

Can't Take Our Eyes Off

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waluscha De Sousa (@waluschaa)

Loving Her Jumpsuit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waluscha De Sousa (@waluschaa)

Bewitching in Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waluscha De Sousa (@waluschaa)

Desi Girl!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waluscha De Sousa (@waluschaa)

Loving Her Sporty Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waluscha De Sousa (@waluschaa)

Slaying All Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waluscha De Sousa (@waluschaa)

Chic Always

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waluscha De Sousa (@waluschaa)

Waluscha shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Fan and we all loved her outing, didn't we? While she's missing from the Bollywood scenario since then, we hope she decides to sign a new project or announce her next web series very soon. Until then, let's keep ogling at her style file. Happy Birthday, Waluscha De Sousa!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).