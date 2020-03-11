What the Fashion! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Isha Ambani, Diana Penty Snag a Spot in the Splurge Race!

What The Fashion (Photo Crredits: Instagram and Yogen Shah)

Well, don't we all love to indulge in some luxuries? As rewarding and intoxicating as they may seem to be, usually, our splurges are synonymous with an impending deal or a sale. But for the rich and famous, luxury is a lifestyle, courtesy of their glorious resume that entails them access to some of the most luxurious finds. But they give us a glimpse of their fabulous finds and these celebrity splurges that range from being astonishingly expensive to affordable. This week saw the Kapoor sister flaunt their fabulous but extravagant fashion finds with Karisma taking to a Prabal Gurung dress and Kareena opting for a Zimmerman summery dress. Jacqueline Fernandez and Isha Ambani splurged on their Holi ensembles with Punit Balana and Picchika respectively followed by Diana Penty's resplendent Vedika M saree.

We deem our splurges justified when they make their way home with us. But we sure can steal a thing or two from the celebrity splurges as some of these big-ticket items are well worth the dough. Here is a closer look at the fabulous fashion finds from the celebrity closets of this week.

Karisma Kapoor

Styled by Ami Patel, Karisma took to a bralette top flloral and neon silk Prabal Gurung creation, worth Rs. 111,445. She teamed it with dainty jewellery, a braid and dramatic glam. Karisma Kapoor Is All About Understated Elegance in This Nostalgia Meets Contemporary Checkered Dress for Mentalhood Promotions!

What The Fashion - Karisma Kapoor in Prabal Gurung (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diana Penty

The Holi revelries hosted by Isha Ambani and Priyanka Chopra saw Diana pull off a Vedika M hand-painted floral saree with matching crossbody bag worth Rs. 19,500. Delicate jewellery, a bindi and subtle makeup with wavy hair completed her vibe. Fashion Face-Off: Kiara Advani or Diana Penty in Akanksha Gajria Sari? Who Aced the Sexy Saree Vibe?

What The Fashion - Diana Penty in Vedika M (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Mentalhood premiere saw Kareena stun in an ivory shirred Zimmerman midi dress worth Rs 70,278 with strappy sandals, open hair and minimal glam.

What The Fashion - Kareena Kapoor Khan in Zimmerman (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Jacqueline Fernandez

Styled by Chandini Whabi, It was an off-white printed lehenga by Punit Balana worth Rs. 37,500 silk chanderi lehenga primped with printed details and resham embroidery on the blouse and dupatta. Delicately lined eyes with a pink undertone, pink lips and wavy hair completed her look. Jacqueline Fernandez Has That Hell Yeah, I Am Sassy in a PANTSUIT Vibe Going On!

What The Fashion - Jacqueline Fernandez in Punit Balana (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Isha Ambani

Styled by Ami Patel, Isha took to a Picchika handpainted desi ensemble worth Rs. 20,200. Earrings from Rhea Kapoor x Pipa Bella collaboration, juttis by Needle Dust and subtle glam completed her look. Isha Ambani, the Resplendent Muse in Vintage Sabyasachi!

What The Fashion - Isha Ambani in Picchika (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So which of these celebrity splurges did you love the most? Do let us know by dropping in a comment. Until then, stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such celebrity wardrobe inspirations.