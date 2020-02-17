Isha Ambani, the Resplendent Muse in Vintage Sabyasachi! (View Pics)

Isha Ambani in Sabyasachi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As the modern-day heiress whose apparent entitled stature renders her easy to be labeled, Isha Ambani Piramal, director, Reliance Retail and Reliance JIO Infocomm is a delight to reckon with. Right from supporting those worthy causes to making those poignant fashion choices, the Yale and Stanford graduate advocates women empowerment and has keen business acumen. She recently took to the It's-Cool-To-Repeat vibe as she recycled her exquisite designer ensemble for yet another A-list wedding. Doling out yet another stunning style, this time in Sabyasachi, Isha was styled by Ami Patel and Tanya Mehta.

Here is a closer look.

Isha Ambani - Vintage Chic

A velvet rose pink Peter Pan collared zardozi embroidered pink blouse in sharp contrast with a chikankari mint green dupatta and lehenga. Contrasting jewellery by Sabyasachi, sleek hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Isha Ambani Is Slaying the Its-Cool-to-Repeat Vibe by Rehashing Her Abu Jani – Sandeep Khosla Lehenga!

Isha Ambani recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary to Anand Piramal. The duo had celebrated their nuptials amidst grand pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur in December 2018 followed by wedding celebrations in Mumbai.