When Vaani Kapoor Had Splurged Rs.20,000 on This Maxi Dress for War Promotions!

A blazing bombshell that she is, Vaani Kapoor never ceases to amaze us! A Yash Raj Films find, Vaani works her toned abs, a chiselled jawline and a lithe frame to the T. From channelling that quiet, quintessential girl-next-door vibe in Shuddh Desi Romance to Frenching it up and pulling all the glamour plugs in Befikre and War, Vaani Kapoor has traversed a long way to say the least. On the fashion front, Vaani is minimalistic, all-time chic and sartorial but also she never flinches from going all out to pull off those risqué cuts, bold silhouettes, dangerous plunges with equal and enviable aplomb. A throwback vibe of Vaani's for the promotions of her last release War witnessed her splurge, albeit modestly. A Saaksha and Kinni maxi dress worth Rs. 20,000 suited Vanni to the T.

Vaani Kapoor doesn’t easily follow trends and has her own unique take on them. Whether it’s an airport look or a red carpet appearance or any other appearance, Vaani’s carefully curated styles always delight. A trailblazer that she is, here's a closer look at how Vaani Kapoor served up a chic look that featured the scene-stealing abstract print. Vaani Kapoor Goes Desi Glam Chic in a Falguni and Shane Peacock Ensemble!

Vaani Kapoor - Abstract Chic

An abstract line print, hand micro pleated maxi dress with sweetheart neckline from Saaksha and Kinni worth Rs.20,000 was teamed with yellow strappy sandals, subtle glam and wavy hair. Vaani Kapoor Keeps It Shiny, New, Bold and Blue!

Vaani Kapoor in Saaksha and Kinni for War promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Vaani will be seen in Shamshera, an upcoming action-adventure film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

