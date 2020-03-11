Vaani Kapoor Goes Desi Glam Chic in a Falguni and Shane Peacock Ensemble!

Vaani Kapoor in Falguni and Shane Peacock (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vaani Kapoor, the Yash Raj Films find astounded us with her smooth talk and a smoother demeanour right from her debut in Shuddh Desi Romance. Cut to 2016, Vaani had everyone staring and discussing her stunning AF avatar that featured toned abs, a chiselled jawline and a lithe frame. Undergoing a jaw-dropping metamorphosis from being the quintessential girl-next-door to Frenching it up and pulling all the glamour plugs in Befikre, it would be safe to say that Vaani Kapoor has traversed a long way. What makes this beauty all the more endearing is a style sensibility that is minimalistic, all-time chic and sartorial. Vaani never shies from going all out and pulling off those risqué cuts, bold silhouettes, dangerous plunges with equal and enviable aplomb are right into her alley. The millennial gave us yet another style lesson as she tuned on a desi glam look. Vaani Kapoor turned to a shimmery creation by Falguni and Shane Peacock. The elegant floor-length dress was complemented with a plunging neckline, mirror detailing and a dupatta. Vaani finished out the look with nude makeup and wavy hair.

A trailblazer, a delight and a stunner, Vaani has emerged stronger than ever from the incessant trolling for her alleged chin job. Serving up a chic look, here's how Vaani fared.

Vaani Kapoor - Pink Glam

A mirror detailing floor-length pale pink-toned dress featuring a plunging neckline was complimented by a dupatta. Nude makeup and wavy hair completed her vibe.

Vaani Kapoor in Falguni and Shane Peacock (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Vaani was last seen in War opposite Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. She will be seen in Shamshera, an action-adventure film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt. The film, set in the 1800s is about a dacoit tribe who takes charge in the fight for their rights and independence against the British.