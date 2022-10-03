Priya Prakash Varrier who became a social media sensation because of her Wink is enjoying her Thailand trip. The actress shared her happy photos by the beachside and the actress was seen in a bra top and hot shorts. Priya Prakash Varrier Dances To A Romantic Tamil Song With Bheeshma Parvam Fame Ramzan Muhammed, Video Goes Viral.
Priya Prakash Varrier's Cute Beach Photos
View this post on Instagram
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2022 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).