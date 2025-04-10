One of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year, Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar, finally arrived in the theatres. The Tamil superstar plays a reformed gangster in the film who returns to his old violent ways after his son gets kidnapped. The Kollywood action comedy is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Yogi Babu, Rahul Dev, Tinnu Anand, Prasanna and Prabhu, among others. The movie which made a grand theatrical release on Thursday (April 10) has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Good Bad Ugly has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Is Delightfully Badass in This Gloriously Cut Promo of Adhik Ravichandran’s Upcoming Movie (Watch Video).

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent actions against the pirates here. ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Ajith Kumar’s Screen Presence in the Tamil Action Comedy, Call It a ‘Mass Entertainer That Works in Parts’.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Good Bad Ugly’:

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly features music by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing by Vijay Velukutty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2025 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).