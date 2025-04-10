Good Bad Ugly Movie Review: Maamey, forget the LCU, the Stree Universe, the YRF Spy Universe - or even the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for that matter - director Adhik Ravichandran has had the audacity to pull off a cinematic universe in Good Bad Ugly that no one could have even dreamt of. One that spans countries, film industries, and even streaming platforms. A universe where even the participants might not know they’re part of it — a cineverse featuring Don Lee, John Wick, Money Heist's The Professor, and our very own Ajith Kumar. Seriously, does no one care about copyright infringements anymore? ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Ajith Kumar’s Screen Presence in the Tamil Action Comedy, Call It a ‘Mass Entertainer That Works in Parts’.

This ‘cinematic universe’ is just one of the many ‘fun elements’ sprinkled throughout Good Bad Ugly, the rest of which is essentially the movie doing a full shastangam to its lead star and his expansive filmography. In fact, in the first five minutes alone, half of Ajith’s past roles are name-dropped, with the rest peppered across the film. His character is literally named AK, and there are enough references to him being ‘Thala’ (even though Ajith has asked fans not to call him that). Sometimes the tributes are sneaky and smart - like the first time we properly see him, when the shutter that’s meant to reveal him gets stuck for a second before his head appears (geddit?); and other times, they’re right in your face.

If you're an Ajith fan, the film plays like a bingo card of his greatest hits — references in dialogues, scenes, mannerisms, looks, even his co-stars. Nearly every character gushes about how larger-than-life he is and how they’re fans of his, with the line between fiction and fanhood becoming increasingly blurry. But after a point, it’s hard not to notice that all the fan service and meta nods are just smoke and mirrors for how off the rails the screenplay and filmmaking have gone.

'Good Bad Ugly' Movie Review - The Mish-Mash of the Plot

AK (Ajith Kumar) is a feared gangster who decides to go clean after marrying Ramya (Trisha Krishnan). When his criminal past comes knocking again, Ramya tells him to stay away from their infant son. To protect them, AK surrenders himself to the authorities and serves 18 years in prison (though, if I’m not mistaken, the film incorrectly mentions 14 years at one point). Ramya relocates to Spain and their son Vihaan (Karthikeya Dev) is told his father is away on a business trip. And the poor sod believes it - that someone could be on a business trip for 18 years without time to come home! I tell you, the film is full of such absurdities.

Watch the Trailer of 'Good Bad Ugly':

Anyway, AK is determined to reunite with his son on his 18th birthday and even gets an early release, but Vihaan is wrongly arrested for drug possession and consumption. AK soon discovers that the man behind it all is Jimmy (Arjun Das), a notorious international criminal. But Jimmy has clearly not watched enough Ajith movies to know who he's messing with.

'Good Bad Ugly' Movie Review - Unbashed Star Worship

From the get-go, the film builds its narrative around unapologetic star-worship. From the many slo-mo establishing shots of Ajith to that fan-tribute title card that drops right after his full reveal — not to mention more slo-mo establishing shots — Good Bad Ugly overflows with fan moments that almost make you feel left out if you don’t catch the Easter eggs.

The vibrant visuals and crowd-pleasing treatment give the film a promising energy, but as the plot drags on and twists start to land, I kept waiting for the moment when everything would finally click. That moment does come — but only around the interval mark - when AK confronts Jimmy for the first time via video call after hijacking the latter’s casino vault. That exchange had some real sparks, teasing an exciting rivalry to come. ‘Good Bad Ugly’: Ajith Kumar’s Fans Dance to Drum Beats, Cheer for ‘Thala’ Outside Theatres During First Day First Show of Adhik Ravichandran’s Film (Watch Videos).

'Good Bad Ugly' Movie Review - Screenplays Gets Tossed Up

But does it really? The film keeps up its rambunctious energy, continues dropping Ajith references, and throws in a few fun bits (that Simran cameo, for instance). However, the screenplay is just too thin to hold any of it together. The movie looks stylish but rarely feels slick. There are flashes of humour — like Ajith breaking the fourth wall to scold the director for sneaking in yet another AK reference — but they don’t always land as well as they should. The film zips from one event to another without letting anything breathe long enough to make an impact — even the central hero-villain conflict feels undercooked. It’s often hard to tell whether Good Bad Ugly is taking itself seriously or if it’s just a smug parody. The use of nostalgic Tamil songs in certain scenes got cheers from fans, but for me, it felt like a ploy to grab attention rather than serve the story. GV Prakash Kumar’s score, meanwhile, is constantly cranked up to eleven — like the villain’s drug-fuelled high.

'Good Bad Ugly' Movie Review - Thala Power

Ajith, at least, seems to be having a blast, even if this isn’t one of his strongest outings. His various looks will definitely charm the fans, though he really needs to do something about the monotony that has crept into his gravelly drawl.

Among the rest, it’s Arjun Das who makes the strongest impression, delivering a villain with a surprising twist. That said, I still don’t get why his character needed to keep up the whole identity charade. Like Ajith, Arjun also seems to be enjoying himself — his bleached hair and tattooed aesthetic add a cool edge to the performance.

If a pendulum had a human form, it would be Trisha’s character. One moment she’s longing for her husband, the next she’s pushing him away for her son’s safety. This back-and-forth gets frustrating quickly. Her character is introduced as a high-ranking Spanish government officer, which feels completely disconnected from the way Ramya actually behaves or is portrayed.

The film also features a sprawling ensemble - Jackie Shroff, Prabhu, Sunil, Prasanna, Priya Prakash Varrier, Karthikeya Dev, Tinnu Anand, Shine Tom Chacko, Redin Kingsley, Yogi Babu, among others - who drift in and out of scenes without leaving much of a mark.

'Good Bad Ugly' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Good Bad Ugly is a full-blown tribute to Ajith Kumar, packed with fan service, quirky ideas, and meta moments that will amuse die-hard fans. But beyond the gloss and references, the film rarely finds its footing as a coherent or engaging narrative. It's loud, chaotic, intermittently fun - but ultimately more flash than firepower. If you're not already an Ajith fan, chances are this one won't make you a convert.

Rating: 2.0

