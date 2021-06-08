Mia Khalifa is one of the active social media users across the globe. She is one of the sought-after celebrities across the world. Mia is not only popular for her involvement in the adult industry but also for her perfectly toned figure. The XXX OnlyFans star exactly knows how to grab eyeballs with her alluring pictures. She never misses a chance to impress her fans. Mia often posts her stunning pictures on social media to keep her fans hooked and entertained.

Now recently, Mia took to her official Instagram handle to share a few raunchy pictures of her in sexy swimwear. In one of the pictures, the former adult film star can be seen lying on a bench in a picturesque location and posing sensuously for the camera. She is looking extremely hot in the picture as she can be seen donning a bright purple-hued bikini. In another picture, the diva can be seen enjoying pool time. In the still, she can be seen wearing a sexy black plunging neck monokini. By sharing these pictures, Mia has made us realise that the bikini season is almost here. Take a look at Mia Khalifa’s latest pictures here.

The Goddess

While sharing the picture on Instagram, Mia wrote, “my O F subs dealing with the same scenery over and over because I see a cloud and don’t want to chance going down to the beach in case it rains.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Mermaid

While sharing the hot picture, she wrote, “This took so many tries.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Mia also has her own YouTube channel, as well as a TikTok account, which has millions of followers. After quitting the adult film industry, Mia has relocated to Miami.

