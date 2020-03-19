Yami Gautam Makes a Compelling and Street Style Chic Case for a Pink Bomber Jacket!

Yami Gautam in Pink (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We love the fact that Yami Gautam is always such a delight with her shenanigans! A stylist’s delight, Yami seamlessly fits into any given style. Whether it's her easy charm to pull off any ensemble or her flawless beauty that uplifts even the simplest of styles, Yami keeps the fervor going. Armed with a chic short hairdo, Yami has been doling out lessons in keeping it chic and relevant. Yami flagged off the Great Guwahati Marathon 2020 recently. Yami was styled by Allia Al Rufai's team featuring Shraddha Lakhani and Shubhangini Gupta. We decoded her style and it’s affordable and chic - just for INR 6,800/-. We are perennially on the lookout for chic and affordable styles, Yami makes a compelling case for a relaxed vibe.

We know that bomber jackets with their sporty and casual look also ring in a distinct chic and feminine vibe. The bomber jacket gets a stunning update each year with designers improving upon their functionality and sporty ease. But what if these chic bomber jackets were to replace your chic blazers and classic coats? Guaranteeing an elegant and stylish look, here how Yami Gautam made it work. Yami Gautam Gives the Neutrals a Spin With a Classy High Street Style!

Yami Gautam - Pretty in Pink

A satin bomber jacket by the label SZG was teamed with black pants, sneakers by Fila and sleek hair with subtle glam. Yami Gautam in Ravishing Red Is a Little Bit of Everything – Classy and Crazy Hot!

On the professional front, Yami was last seen in Bala with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be seen with Vikrant Massey in Ginny Weds Sunny, a romantic comedy, directed by Puneet Khanna, slated for a release in 2020.