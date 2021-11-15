Rani Mukerji is back to wooing our hearts as Babli! The sequel to her 2005 release, Bunty Aur Babli 2 sees her collaborating with Saif Ali Khan this time. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh also join the seniors as they take on a fun ride as imposters. The actors are currently all busy with the promotions of their new release and they recently appeared on Bigg Boss 15 as guest judges. While they had a blast interacting with all the contestants, we especially were digging Rani Mukerji's OTT look that was equal parts vibrant and chic. Yo or Hell No? Sara Ali Khan's Floral Embellished Lehenga Choli By Mishru.

Rani has stuck to her Babli look even during the promotions of her movie. Sticking to loud colours and bold prints, she's busy choosing all of Masaba Gupta's designs that exude the same emotions. Rani's newest #ootd was a simple red and green floral printed saree that looked divine on her. She ditched all her jewellery and picked a pair of earrings and glass bangles to go with. With curled eyelashes, nude lips, highlighted cheeks and soft, wavy hair, she completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Sonakshi Sinha's White Cape Dress By Gauri & Nainika.

Rani Mukerji in Masaba Gupta

Rani Mukerji (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As we are obsessed with bold and vibrant colours and loud prints, we are most definitely digging Rani's new look. And while these are our thoughts, what's your take on it? Are you as impressed as we are or do you think it's too much for your taste? Drop your comments on Twitter or simply choose the option from the box below.

Rani Mukerji in Masaba Gupta - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it is too loud

