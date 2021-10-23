Sonakshi Sinha's fabulous wardrobe is on display once again after she stepped out looking like an angel recently. Sona's stylist, Mohit Rai took to his Instagram account recently to share pictures from her newest outing and boy, did it look ravishing! While cape dresses are so not in rage these days, Sinha and her stylist definitely made it look lively and alive once again. For those who love white, this one's the right pick for you. Yo or Hell No? Fatima Sana Shaikh's Organza Saree by Picchika.

Sonakshi picked a stunning white midi cape dress from the house of Gauri & Nainika. She paired her dress with white pumps and left her straightened, blow-dried hair open. She ditched any jewellery and settled for blue emerald rings and a pair of delicate earrings instead. With soft, dewy cheeks, nude lips, curled eyelashes and light eye makeup, she completed her look further.

Sonakshi Sinha in Gauri & Nainika

Sonakshi Sinha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Of course, we are in favour of her look and think, she nailed it to the hilt. But while that's our take, what are your thoughts on it? Are you as mesmerised as we are or think it's too dull for your taste? Drop-in your comments on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Sonakshi Sinha in Gauri & Nainika - Yo or Hell No?

