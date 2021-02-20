It raining weddings probably and our Bollywood beauties are busy making the most of this season. While we saw Disha Patani strutting in style in her Arpita Mehta and Falguni & Shane Peacock creation, we also had Mira Rajput making a strong case for purple fashion. The star wife looked radiant in her Jayanti Reddy outfit. And speaking of wedding outfits, we had another Bollyland beauty making a stunning appearance in a classic Manish Malhotra design. Yo or Hell No? Sonakshi Sinha's Polka Dot Dress by Gauri & Nainika.

Kiara's new set of pictures see her decked up in a dull green Manish Malhotra couture. The Laxmii actress looks stunning in her traditional six yards and we are falling hard for her. She has further her outfit with pink cheeks, well-defined brows, nude lips and curled eyelashes. She has accessorised her saree with bangles and diamond earrings to go with and it perfectly complemented her blingy design. Yo or Hell No? Sanjana Sanghi's Blue Shirt Dress With Bright Yellow Heels.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani in Manish Malhotra - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is gorgeous No, it's gaudy

While we are certainly in favour of her choice and there's nothing to dislike about it, what are your thoughts about it? Are you equally in love with it or do you think the bling is too much to bear? Tweet us your answers @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2021 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).