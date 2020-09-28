Sanjana Sanghi is still busy enjoying the huge success of Dil Bechara and her stunning Instagram pictures are proof of it. The pretty actress who's waiting to carve a name for herself in the industry is taking all the right efforts to make an impression. Starting with her promotional style file to her usual outings, Sanjana's sartorial picks are a delight for your eyes and you shouldn't mind imitating her style. It's easy, pretty and fuss-free. Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan's Six Yards of Pure Grace by Masaba Gupta.

Sanjana's new fashion outings is a blue shirt dress from the house of Asos. She paired it with yellow heels that she could have ideally avoided. The yellow was a bit too much for your eyes and a lighter tone would have done wonders, we feel. While the colour blocking element worked in her favour, we wonder if she could have picked a different shade. Nonetheless, Sanjana nailed it effortlessly and we are glad to see her opt for bolder hues. Sanjana paired her outfit with loose hair, curled eyelashes, nude eyelids and coral lip gloss. Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi's Shimmery Red Dress by Yousef Aljasmi.

Sanjana Sanghi's #ootd

Sanjana Sanghi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Overall, the styling came in really well and we are pretty impressed by it. Coming to your vote, what's your take on it? Do you think it looked ravishing enough? Or was it too loud for your taste? Tweets us your answers @latestly.

Sanjana Sanghi's Blue Shirt Dress - Yo or Hell No? Yes, it is stunning No, it is too loud

